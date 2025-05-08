Cardington pub gets ready to reveal its new look following extensive refurb

The mood board gives a sneak peek of the pub's new look. Picture: Premium Country Pubs

A pub in Cardington is getting ready to reveal its transformation after an extensive refurbishment.

The King's Arms is due to reopen just as the May bank holiday weekend gets under way – on Friday, May 23.

The new look will blend the pub’s traditional charm with modern comforts – with a new bar area, plush upholstered booths and new outdoor furniture to make the most of the (hopefully) summer sun.

The pub, which has space for 100 guests indoors and up to 190 outdoors, will also be revealing a new menu, curated by Head Chef Rares Botezatu, who has been with the pub for the last two years.

It will feature classic pub meals alongside innovative dishes, with a focus on fresh, seasonal ingredients to deliver a refreshing country dining experience – from chicken liver & fig parfait, or the chicken yakiniku skewers to freshly battered line-caught cod & chips.

The King's Arms also offers "Dine at Home" options through click and collect, Deliveroo, and Just Eat.

A pub spokesman said: “Our long-standing, superstar team is eager to welcome guests back to The King's Arms following its top-to-toe transformation. With a management team boasting over 50 years of combined experience, we are passionate about creating special moments for every guest.

“We hope that guests will love our contemporary and sophisticated new look as much as the team do, and we can’t wait to welcome guests and see people’s reactions.”