CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2022 features EIGHT Bedford pubs

Let's face it, Bedford pubs have had a rough time of it since the pandemic began.

First, they were forced to shut, then only pubs with beer gardens were allowed to open.

But there is some good news as eight have been named in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2022 - which is out now

Did your favourite pub make the guide?

Pubs in the Ampthill and Flitwick area as well as the rest of the borough are haven't been left out - with 12 included in the guide - described by CAMRA as its premier publication.

So which Bedford boozers made the cut?

The King's Arms, St Mary's Street

Three Cups, Newnham Street

The Wellington Arms, Wellington Street

And what about the rest of the borough and Ampthill and Flitwick?

The Albion, Dunstable Street, Ampthill

Engine & Tender, Dunstable Street, Ampthill

Fox, High Street, Carlton

Stone Jug, Back Street, Clophill

Crown, Station Road, Flitwick

Anchor Inn, Great Barford

Greyhound, Northwood End Road, Haynes

Plough, Kimbolton Road, Bolnhurst

Sun, Grange Road, Felmersham

Bell, High Street, Odell

Three Compasses, High Street, Upper Dean

Woburn Ale House, Market Place, Woburn

The 49th edition shows what effect 18 months of lockdown have had on the industry - with 75 breweries closing nationally.

Nik Antona, CAMRA national chairman, said: “After the struggles of the past 18 months for the industry, it is great that The Good Beer Guide figures are showing the resilience of pubs and brewers in the face of strife.