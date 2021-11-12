CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2022 features EIGHT Bedford pubs
There's also 12 in the rest of the borough as well as Ampthill and Flitwick
Let's face it, Bedford pubs have had a rough time of it since the pandemic began.
First, they were forced to shut, then only pubs with beer gardens were allowed to open.
But there is some good news as eight have been named in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2022 - which is out now
Pubs in the Ampthill and Flitwick area as well as the rest of the borough are haven't been left out - with 12 included in the guide - described by CAMRA as its premier publication.
So which Bedford boozers made the cut?
The King's Arms, St Mary's Street
Three Cups, Newnham Street
The Wellington Arms, Wellington Street
And what about the rest of the borough and Ampthill and Flitwick?
The Albion, Dunstable Street, Ampthill
Engine & Tender, Dunstable Street, Ampthill
Fox, High Street, Carlton
Stone Jug, Back Street, Clophill
Crown, Station Road, Flitwick
Anchor Inn, Great Barford
Greyhound, Northwood End Road, Haynes
Plough, Kimbolton Road, Bolnhurst
Sun, Grange Road, Felmersham
Bell, High Street, Odell
Three Compasses, High Street, Upper Dean
Woburn Ale House, Market Place, Woburn
The 49th edition shows what effect 18 months of lockdown have had on the industry - with 75 breweries closing nationally.
Nik Antona, CAMRA national chairman, said: “After the struggles of the past 18 months for the industry, it is great that The Good Beer Guide figures are showing the resilience of pubs and brewers in the face of strife.
“However, the industry is still vulnerable in the aftermath of Covid-19 lockdowns.”