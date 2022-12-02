Businessman donates £10k worth of food to Bedford Foodbank
He’s hoping other business owners will help
By Clare Turner
2nd Dec 2022, 4:53pm
Bedford businessman Mindy Paul is providing £10,000 worth of food to the Bedford Food Bank.
The Bedford Food Bank is currently feeding over 1,800 people in the surrounding community with Bedford Borough Council also awarding £50,000
The council’s grant will help feed needy residents and bring in an additional member of staff.
Mindy – a rapid results expert and time-compression coach – is urging other business owners who are capable of supporting to join forces and help.