Businessman donates £10k worth of food to Bedford Foodbank

He’s hoping other business owners will help

By Clare Turner
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Dec 2022, 4:53pm

Bedford businessman Mindy Paul is providing £10,000 worth of food to the Bedford Food Bank.

The Bedford Food Bank is currently feeding over 1,800 people in the surrounding community with Bedford Borough Council also awarding £50,000

The council’s grant will help feed needy residents and bring in an additional member of staff.

Mindy Paul

Mindy – a rapid results expert and time-compression coach – is urging other business owners who are capable of supporting to join forces and help.

