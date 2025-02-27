The awards celebrate the excellence of the kebab industry 👏

The British Kebab Awards 2025 celebrates the best of the kebab industry

Categories include; Kebab Van of the Year, Best Kebab House and Best Newcomer

The awards were founded by Ibrahim Dogus in 2013

The British Kebab Award winners have been announced, following a ceremony which celebrated the achievements and hard work of those working in the kebab industry across Britain.

The annual celebration, which was founded in 2013 by Ibrahim Dogus is now in its 13th year and awarded winners in categories such as; Best Delivery, Kebab Van of The Year, Chef of the Year and more.

Ibrahim Dogus, founder of the British Kebab Awards, said: “The winners of the 2025 British Kebab Awards show the strength of the industry, with great restaurants, vans and takeaways in every corner of the nation.

“Chefs are constantly reinventing and refining the classic kebab, meaning there’s something new from each one of this year’s worthy winners.

“This year's winners represent everything that makes the British kebab industry special - diversity, quality, tradition, and innovation, and we’re proud to be highlighting the leaders in this great industry."

Here is the full list of every winner from The British Kebab Awards 2025:

Best Delivery

E.G Charcoal Grill, East Grinstead, West Sussex

Best Greek Restaurant/Takeaway

Fig Tree Grill, Potters Bar, Hertfordshire

Best Kebab House in Northern Ireland

Kebab Company, Sunnyside Street, Belfast

Best Kebab House in Scotland

Shawarma King, King Street, Glasgow

Best Kebab House in Wales

Pizza Choice, Llanrumney, Cardiff

Best Kebab Restaurant in North and West London

Melissa Restaurant, Edgware, London Borough of Harrow

Best Kebab Restaurant in South and East London

Ev Restaurant, Southwark, London Borough of Southwark

Efes Restaurant, Whitechapel, London Borough of Tower Hamlets

Best Kebab Restaurant Regional

Tarla Restaurant - Turkish Meze & Grill, Stevenage, Hertfordshire

Best Kosher Shawarma Restaurant/Takeaway

MAZAL - Original Shawarma, Camden Town, London Borough of Camden

Best Lebanese Restaurant/Takeaway

Mezza Restaurant, Legrams Lane, Bradford

Best Newcomer Restaurant in London/Outside London

Enfes Ocakbasi Haringey, Green Lanes, London Borough of Haringey

Best Newcomer Restaurant in London/Outside London

Afat’s Grill, Chesterfield, Derbyshire

Best Takeaway in London

Wallington Express, Wallington, London Borough of Sutton

The Best Turkish Kebab

Stoke Newington Road, London Borough of Hackney

Best Takeaway Regional

Master Kebabs, Gillingham, Kent

Zem Kebab, High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire

Best Value Restaurant

Elif Turkish BBQ Restaurant, Bold Street, Liverpool

Best Vegan Kebab

Vegano, Blandford Square, Newcastle upon Tyne

Chef of the Year

Kemal Coskuncay/Casa Rima, Halewood, Liverpool

Mazlum Demir /Skewd Kitchen, Barnet, London Borough of Barnet

Customer Satisfaction

Meram Kitchen, Christchurch, Dorset

Fine Dining Restaurant

Losh Bar & Grill, Harpenden, HertfordshireThe Mantl, Brompton Road, London Borough of Kensington and Chelsea

Kebab Van of the Year

Burwell Kebab Van, Cambridge, Cambridgeshire

Supplier and Manufacturer Award

Best Catering, Tottenham, London Borough of Haringey

To find out about The British Kebab Awards founder Ibrahim Dogus, you can read his story here.