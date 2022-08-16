Biddenham's The Three Tuns gets over £300k investment as part of joint deal

In a joint investment between The Black Diamond Pub Company and pub owner Greene King Pub Partners, The Three Tuns in Biddenham has been reopened.

Costing over £300,000 – the pub has been transformed with a full refurbishment inside featuring a completely redesigned bar creating a new space for eating and drinking, as well as all new furniture including fixed seating.

The Three Tuns, Biddenham

Outside, the pub has new signs, decorations and sail coverings over its rear garden.

The kitchen of the pub has also been transformed too and will offer locally-sourced produce from Bedfordshire as well as products from quality suppliers further afield.

All its meat is provided by a family-run butcher less than 10 miles from the pub. And the wine list has been produced in partnership with a Bedfordshire-based wine merchant.

Matt Henman, founder of the Black Diamond Pub Company, said: “As a local and growing pub business, we are delighted to have taken on The Three Tuns in Biddenham.

The garden at The Three Tuns

“I am a proud son of Bedford and am delighted to be building a truly local business in partnership with Greene King Pub Partners.”

Phil Venables, business development manager for Greene King Pub Partners, said: “I look forward to seeing The Three Tuns go from strength-to-strength under the leadership of The Black Diamond Pub Company team.”

The Black Diamond Pub Company’s other pubs are The French Horn in Steppingley and The Crooked Billet in Newton Longville near Milton Keynes.

The group has also just been shortlisted for the Best New Business Category by the Luton & Bedfordshire SME Business Awards – the winner of which will be announced in September.