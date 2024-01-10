Bedford's Tony Pompa hopes to scoop major ice cream award after 40 years in the business

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

When it comes to ice cream, Bedford’s Tony Pompa has certainly served his fair share of 99s.

Running Eat Gelato, he’s sold the cold stuff from his van for 40 years. And what’s more – proving he’s certainly no cone artist (geddit?) – Tony has been shortlisted for the Ice Cream Mobiler of the Year 2024.

He’s one of only three shortlisted in the country for the award – sponsored by Cadbury – and he’ll discover if his career has extra sprinkles on top on February 7 at the Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show in Harrogate.

Tony Pompa of Eat Gelato

The 63-year-old is Bedford born and bred and has been selling ice cream from 40 years – most like spending years in Sundae School learning the trade.

He said: “My ice cream round is in North Beds villages and Lavendon, Olney and Rushden. I am very proud to represent my local town and community. It would be great bringing this award to Bedford.”

So what is that makes running Eat Gelato a real cream come true?

Tony said: “It's mainly my customers – young and old. For example, at each round, I always smile and greet the customer with a ‘how are you?’ And a bit of small talk or longer with some of my regulars. I've seen children grow up, have their own kids, then they become customers.”