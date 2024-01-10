News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

Bedford's Tony Pompa hopes to scoop major ice cream award after 40 years in the business

He runs Eat Gelato
By Clare Turner
Published 10th Jan 2024, 16:32 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 16:32 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

When it comes to ice cream, Bedford’s Tony Pompa has certainly served his fair share of 99s.

Running Eat Gelato, he’s sold the cold stuff from his van for 40 years. And what’s more – proving he’s certainly no cone artist (geddit?) – Tony has been shortlisted for the Ice Cream Mobiler of the Year 2024.

He’s one of only three shortlisted in the country for the award – sponsored by Cadbury – and he’ll discover if his career has extra sprinkles on top on February 7 at the Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show in Harrogate.

Tony Pompa of Eat GelatoTony Pompa of Eat Gelato
Tony Pompa of Eat Gelato
Most Popular

The 63-year-old is Bedford born and bred and has been selling ice cream from 40 years – most like spending years in Sundae School learning the trade.

He said: “My ice cream round is in North Beds villages and Lavendon, Olney and Rushden. I am very proud to represent my local town and community. It would be great bringing this award to Bedford.”

So what is that makes running Eat Gelato a real cream come true?

Tony said: “It's mainly my customers – young and old. For example, at each round, I always smile and greet the customer with a ‘how are you?’ And a bit of small talk or longer with some of my regulars. I've seen children grow up, have their own kids, then they become customers.”

Best of luck, Tony, and remember, as far as we’re concerned – a balanced diet is an ice cream in each hand, so fingers crossed.

Related topics:BedfordHarrogateCadburyRushden