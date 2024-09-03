Bedford's Pilgrim's Progress is cutting the price food and drink - but you'll have to be quick
To mark Tax Equality Day – on Thursday, September 12 – the Midland Road pub is cutting the price of all food and drink by 7.5%.
So, for example, a customer spending £10 on food and drink will pay £9.25. The aim of the promotion is to highlight the benefit of a permanent VAT reduction in the hospitality industry, says Wetherspoon.
Pub manager, Michael Rogers, said: “Customers coming to The Pilgrim’s Progress on Thursday, September 12 will find the price of their food and drink is lower than normal. It’s unfair that supermarkets pay zero VAT on food, but pubs pay 20%. Pubs have been under fantastic pressure for decades due to the tax disadvantages it has with supermarkets.
“The tax benefit allows supermarkets to subsidise the selling price of beer. It doesn’t make sense for the hospitality industry to subsidise supermarkets. We urge the chancellor to create tax equality between pubs and supermarkets.”
