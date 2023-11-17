Bedford's Miyah’s Kitchen expands menu to include halal breakfast and brunch
The all halal takeaway based on Foster Hill Road, Bedford has now added breakfast/brunch, bagel burgers, wraps and loaded pasta dishes to its menu.
And the takeaway has been featured in two music videos for local artists – and says it has no intentions of slowing down.
From Saturday 18th November, Miyah’s kitchen will be serving breakfast and brunch on Saturdays and Sundays.
Specialising in West Indian Cuisine this independent food spot started off with Seafood Boils and box meals. They now offer everything from Trinidad roti and jerk chicken to waffle and bagel burgers.
Owners of Miyah’s said: ‘‘We have added breakfast and brunch in order to expand our opening hours and have also expanded our menu to include cajun and jerk pasta as well as wraps, bagel burgers and adding to our loaded fries menu. Our meat will always be halal to ensure that everyone is able to taste our delicious food’’