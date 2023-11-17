Bedford's Miyah’s Kitchen expands menu to include halal breakfast and brunch

Takeaway Miyah’s Kitchen in Bedford is adding breakfast and brunch to its menu.

The all halal takeaway based on Foster Hill Road, Bedford has now added breakfast/brunch, bagel burgers, wraps and loaded pasta dishes to its menu.

And the takeaway has been featured in two music videos for local artists – and says it has no intentions of slowing down.

From Saturday 18th November, Miyah’s kitchen will be serving breakfast and brunch on Saturdays and Sundays.

Specialising in West Indian Cuisine this independent food spot started off with Seafood Boils and box meals. They now offer everything from Trinidad roti and jerk chicken to waffle and bagel burgers.