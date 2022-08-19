Bedford's latest food hygiene scores reveals takeaway needs "urgent improvement"

It’s that time of the month again when we give you the latest food hygiene ratings, courtesy of the Food Standards Agency

And for the first time since we’ve reported on these, one takeaway – Royal Peri Peri, in Midland Road – has been handed a zero-out-five rating.

Businesses are given a rating from 0 to 5 which means:

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker

5 – hygiene standards are very good4 – hygiene standards are good3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory2 – some improvement is necessary1 – major improvement is necessary0 – urgent improvement is required

RATED 5Pizza Hut Aspects Leisure Centre, Newnham Avenue, Bedford – rated on July 29Shish at Midland Road, Bedford – rated on July 22Corner 5 Restaurant, Box End Park, Box End Road, Kempston – rated on July 8Queen of Sushi, High Street, Bedford – rated on July 1Asda staff restaurant at Distribution Centre Marsh Leys Farm, Woburn Road, Kempston – rated on June 30The Bistro at Emmaus Village, School Lane, Carlton – rated on June 11Briar Social Club Ltd at Briar Bank, Hawthorne Drive, Wilstead – rated on July 20The Falcon Inn at Rushden Road, Bletsoe – rated on July 8The Prince Of Wales, Northampton Road, Bromham – rated on June 30The White Horse, Newnham Avenue, Bedford – rated on June 30Fox Inn, High Street, Carlton – rated on June 11

RATED 4Golden Fish Bar, London Road, Bedford – rated on June 30The Pallet Cafe, at Cherwood Nurseries, Blue Bells, Chawston – rated on July 8

RATED 3King Peri Peri Grill, Ford End Road, Bedford – rated on June 30Blue Monk, High Street, Bedford – rated on May 26Veggie Crush, High Street, Bedford – rated on July 1

How did your favourite restaurant, cafe or takeaway rate?

RATED 2Fortune House, The Broadway, Bedford – rated on June 10Sensations, Gostwick Road, Bedford – rated on July 7

RATED 1Red Lion, Park Road, Stevington – rated on June 23Millennium Kebab, High Street, Bedford – rated on July 1

RATED 0Royal Peri Peri, Midland Road, Bedford – rated on June 17