Bedford’s Brewpoint scoops top Camra award for design

Bedford’s Brewpoint pub has been named joint winner in the new build category in Camra’s highly acclaimed Pub Design Awards.

Judges were impressed by the extensive use of copper, a metal traditionally much used in brewing plant.

And said principal architects BHB had created what appears to be an industrial building, reflecting one of its functions as a working brewhouse.

Bedford's Brewpoint

Let’s face it, you can’t miss Wells & Co’s new flagship state-of-the art building – situated on Cut Throat Lane near the A6 bypass – it’s multi-functional, containing the company’s offices, as well as catering for drinkers, diners, or those attending meetings or functions.

Peter Wells, CEO of Bedford’s Wells & Co said, “We’re utterly delighted to win this award. Launching in a lockdown is by no means an easy task but the support of our local community was incredible.

"I’m almost certain the main reason the public came to visit us so often was because of the eye-catching nature of our business. We’re grateful to our architects and building team who have helped to make such an impactful building and memorable place for our guests.”

In the new build category, Brewpoint was joint winners with the Crown Wharf, in Staffordshire.