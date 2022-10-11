Bedford Vegan Streetfest hits the town this weekend
Expect street food, handmade cosmetics and ethical clothing
By Clare Turner
1 min read
Bedford Vegan Streetfest is coming to Harpur Square this Saturday (October 15).
The event will feature live music, a vegan bar and a variety of vegan street food, artisan bakes, craft cheeses, handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing and jewellery.
Lewis Beresford, Vegan Market Co’s founder, said: “We are so excited to be in Bedford for the first time. We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan producers. We also work with many local businesses.”
It runs from 10.30am to 4pm.