Bedford takeaway London Sweet Centre turns things around after previous poor rating

It’s that time of the month again when we give you the latest food hygiene ratings – and it’s encouraging news for one takeaway.

According to the Food Standards Agency, the London Sweet Centre – in Bedford’s Ampthill Road – has now been handed a whopping five-out-of-five food hygiene rating after previously being told it needed major improvement.

And, most restaurants and takeaways in Bedford have scored well this time around – which is good news for us.

All businesses are given a rating between 0 and 5 which means:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

RATED 5

The Hen Pen, Cleveland Street, Kempston – rated on January 30

Sam's Chicken, High Street, Bedford – rated on January 25

Cod Father, Church Lane, Bedford – rated on January 24

Chilli Ranch at Cherwood Nurseries, Chawston – rated on January 22

Courtside Cafe at Riverside Lawn Tennis Club, Goldington Road, Bedford; rated on January 22

LF Caterers Ltd at Souldrop – rated on January 19

Taylor’s Kitchen at Bedford Rugby Union FC, Goldington Road, Bedford – rated on January 18

Corner 5 Restaurant at Box End Park, Kempston – rated on January 12

Bridges Espresso Bar, Riverside Square, Bedford – rated on January 11

The Red Lion, High Street, Elstow – rated on January 11

Indiya, The Broadway, Bedford – rated on January 9

Brickhill Cafe, Brickhill Drive, Bedford – rated on January 8

Caprinos Pizza, Bunyan Road, Kempston – rated on January 3

The Crown Inn, Phoenix Park, Wyboston – rated on January 22

The Three Compasses, High Street, Upper Dean – rated on January 13

Sporting Targets Ltd, Riseley – rated on January 12

Bar Citrus, Harpur Street, Bedford – rated on December 14

Boba Aloha, Bedford Road, Kempston – rated on January 30

Greggs at Wyboston Service Station Southbound, Great North Road, Wyboston – rated on January 23

London Sweet Centre, Ampthill Road, Bedford – rated on January 11

Naims Tandoori, Bedford Road, Kempston – rated on January 4

New Oriental Fusion, Bedford Road, Kempston – rated on January 4

Shortstown Food Bar, Unit 2a, Beauvais Square, Shortstown – rated on January 4

The Pearl at 12 Bunyan Road, Kempston – rated on January 4

Good Chef Chinese Takeaway, High Street, Clapham – rated on January 3

Golden Star, London Road, Bedford – rated on October 4

RATED 4

D Gelato, Kempston – rated on December 12

Cappuccino Bar, Newnham Street, Bedford – rated on December 18

E S grill Ltd, High Street, Clapham – rated on January 3

The Watering Can at Podington Garden Centre, High Street, Podington – rated on January 9

The Crown, Station Road, Willington – rated on January 13

RATED 3

DG Grill, High Street, Kempston – rated on December 12

Al Badar, Midland Road, Bedford – rated on January 11