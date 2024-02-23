Bedford takeaway London Sweet Centre turns things around after previous poor rating
It’s that time of the month again when we give you the latest food hygiene ratings – and it’s encouraging news for one takeaway.
According to the Food Standards Agency, the London Sweet Centre – in Bedford’s Ampthill Road – has now been handed a whopping five-out-of-five food hygiene rating after previously being told it needed major improvement.
And, most restaurants and takeaways in Bedford have scored well this time around – which is good news for us.
All businesses are given a rating between 0 and 5 which means:
5 – hygiene standards are very good
4 – hygiene standards are good
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – some improvement is necessary
1 – major improvement is necessary
0 – urgent improvement is required
RATED 5
The Hen Pen, Cleveland Street, Kempston – rated on January 30
Sam's Chicken, High Street, Bedford – rated on January 25
Cod Father, Church Lane, Bedford – rated on January 24
Chilli Ranch at Cherwood Nurseries, Chawston – rated on January 22
Courtside Cafe at Riverside Lawn Tennis Club, Goldington Road, Bedford; rated on January 22
LF Caterers Ltd at Souldrop – rated on January 19
Taylor’s Kitchen at Bedford Rugby Union FC, Goldington Road, Bedford – rated on January 18
Corner 5 Restaurant at Box End Park, Kempston – rated on January 12
Bridges Espresso Bar, Riverside Square, Bedford – rated on January 11
The Red Lion, High Street, Elstow – rated on January 11
Indiya, The Broadway, Bedford – rated on January 9
Brickhill Cafe, Brickhill Drive, Bedford – rated on January 8
Caprinos Pizza, Bunyan Road, Kempston – rated on January 3
The Crown Inn, Phoenix Park, Wyboston – rated on January 22
The Three Compasses, High Street, Upper Dean – rated on January 13
Sporting Targets Ltd, Riseley – rated on January 12
Bar Citrus, Harpur Street, Bedford – rated on December 14
Boba Aloha, Bedford Road, Kempston – rated on January 30
Greggs at Wyboston Service Station Southbound, Great North Road, Wyboston – rated on January 23
London Sweet Centre, Ampthill Road, Bedford – rated on January 11
Naims Tandoori, Bedford Road, Kempston – rated on January 4
New Oriental Fusion, Bedford Road, Kempston – rated on January 4
Shortstown Food Bar, Unit 2a, Beauvais Square, Shortstown – rated on January 4
The Pearl at 12 Bunyan Road, Kempston – rated on January 4
Good Chef Chinese Takeaway, High Street, Clapham – rated on January 3
Golden Star, London Road, Bedford – rated on October 4
RATED 4
D Gelato, Kempston – rated on December 12
Cappuccino Bar, Newnham Street, Bedford – rated on December 18
E S grill Ltd, High Street, Clapham – rated on January 3
The Watering Can at Podington Garden Centre, High Street, Podington – rated on January 9
The Crown, Station Road, Willington – rated on January 13
RATED 3
DG Grill, High Street, Kempston – rated on December 12
Al Badar, Midland Road, Bedford – rated on January 11
S&D Fish 'n' Chips, Ampthill Road, Bedford – rated January 15