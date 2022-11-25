Scan the QR code to head to Bedford Food's Instagram

As a creative, I believe if we are not inspired we are always looking for inspiration.

Take the most recent collaboration from the brilliant team at Foxy Wings on the Riverside. Not only bringing together another local foodie entrepreneur Fold-Me-Close pizzas but also the team at Caution Vintage adding their large local community and their vintage fashion to the party.

Advertisement

From co-created cocktails to multilayered creations in burgers and pizzas, they put on an evening which was full of support but also very well received by loyal fans and foodie followers from around Bedfordshire.

Garlic and basil mayo, lettuce, signature ‘Foxy fried chicken breast’ pepperoni, nduja (a spicy spreadable pork from Italy), smoked mozzarella, pickled onions and a generous drizzle of chilli honey to light all those flavours on fire make the Pete’s Sweet Meat burger – just one of the items on the menu for this event and an example of outrageous genius.

Creativity in collaboration is always inspiring. When I started my career in photography the first thing I did after buying my first full-frame camera was book a ticket to Sunny Los Angeles to work with my good friend Karlo Gomez.

After that, when I transitioned into film and videography, through the power of social media I was able to gain some invaluable advice from Jason Koenig, (Ed Sheeran’s video director), who gave me some great points to master in composition.

Advertisement

So when writing a regular food column that not only engages the reader but also inspires the inner foodie in us, I reached out to a few foodie friends I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know through this journey. One of them was food connoisseur Phil Rosenthal, who you may know from the hit Netflix show ‘Somebody Feed Phil’. If you have not seen it already I recommend giving it a watch or binge-watching as I did.

He offered some great advice but unfortunately wasn't able to get Bedford on the next season – but fingers crossed for season 8.

Advertisement

So just like that December is almost here and Christmas is closing in, as we look forward to some inspiration from our favourite chefs taking to their specials on dressing up a roast in somewhat of a different approach for the 300th time let's look to also support our community because it's about the giving back that is the spirit of the festive season.

Be sure to keep an eye out this December on our social media for some Christmas giveaways from BedfordFood and local collaborators.

Advertisement