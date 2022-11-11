Bedford Food

Foodies rejoice - Bedford Today is teaming up with Bedford Food in a new column to help keep you up to date with the best eats in town.

Bedford Food's Kevin Bacon (not THE Kevin Bacon) set up the social media site during lockdown, and says he's looking forward to sharing his passion for food with readers.

He explained: "Whilst the world stockpiled toilet rolls and pasta after the world shut down due to Covid-19, I turned my attention from a photography business to a small social media account to help those not so savvy by raising some awareness of their business.

"It grew quite fast and through collaborations with local independents, entrepreneurs, barbecuers, bakers and local foodies we have become the go-to for all things happening in and around Bedfordshire."

He aims to inspire food-lovers in and around town, support the scene from restaurants to food events and shine a light on our local culinary heroes.

He added: "Similar to the way a photo can say a thousand words, I believe so too can food. There's so much that goes into every plate and a good chef knows not just the balance in flavour but also the taste to experience. Like when Anton Ego in the Disney movie ‘Ratatouille’ is hauled to his childhood memory of eating the same dish and the emotions attached to that experience, I feel we all share the same effect when we eat something prepared with a lot of love and heart.

"My love of food and all that it encompasses only continues to grow year after year. From my earliest memories of my grandma in her kitchen pouring her love and soul into everything she made, to Ainsley Harriet encouraging his fellow chefs to create a little piece of magic from a surprise shopping bag of items to close every show of ready steady cook.

"Fast forward nearly 30 years to a food blog and ultimately what bought my wife Sharon and me together. It's fair to say I now think about food more than my day job and it only seems appropriate that this passion takes yet another form. "In this column, I hope to share a slice of all things food locally and give you a real taste of Bedford food. Because unless you have been living under a rock for the past two years you would know that although Bedford is a small town it packs a tremendous collection of cuisines from a wide variety of cultures to some amazing independents creating some incredible menus to rival some of the best from around the world."

