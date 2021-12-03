Bedford crowned Caribbean food capital of the UK - and here's why

Bedford may be known for its plethora of Italian restaurants and curry houses but when it comes to what really tickles our taste buds, Caribbean dishes come out on top.

Surprising right? But a 2021 Food Trends Report by meal box delivery company Hello Fresh has revealed Bedford people love Caribbean cuisine more than any other part of the UK.

It's all pretty scientific stuff, as Hello Fresh's data team looked into all orders for all cuisines - from British food to Zanzibar delicacies - between January 2020 and September 2021.

And out of that, it was actually Bedford that ordered the most Caribbean dishes to their homes in the UK.

So, here - especially while it's cold outside - we pay tribute with a small selection of just some of the Caribbean restaurants, takeaways and specialist shops in the town.

1. Jemz Caribbean - Ampthill Road Now this place has it going on. Not only does it get rave reviews on TripAdvisor, but Jemz Caribbean was named Best World Cuisine at the Food Awards England 2019. One reviewer on TripAdvisor said: "Awesome food, everything we tried was amazing. Made with love and passion" Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. CaRumBar - Howard Street A pun is always going to win us over, but it looks like CaRumBar's food has done the trick for the good people of Bedford. One TripAdvisor reviewer said it had "food to die for", while another gave a special shout out for the vegan offerings Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. The Tuckin - The Broadway This takeaway has got good reviews on TripAdvisor and Google. One person said "I'd say the best place to eat in Bedford if you want good food and honesty" .... while another said: "Curried goat is lovely and jerk chicken to die for. Regular customer from now on. Just wish they were open Mondays." You can't have everything, mate Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Florence Afro Caribbean Grocery Store - Lime Street This shop has got consistent good reviews on Google with one person saying: "Great welcoming couple. We always have a chat. If you are avoiding grains and bored of supermarket root vegetables, go and check it out. I get my cassava flour for baking, great alternative to other gluten free options" Photo: Google Photo Sales