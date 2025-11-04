Bedford cafe Jemz Caribbean makes finals of national food awards

Popular cafe Jemz Caribbean has made the finals of a major food awards.

The cafe – in Ampthill Road – has made the shortlist in the best world cuisine (south) category for the 9th Food Awards England 2025.

No stranger to accolades, Jemz Caribbean has enjoyed consistent rave reviews on Google and Tripadvisor.

One reviewer said on Tripadvisor: “We came for lunch on recommendation and we were not disappointed. The food was absolutely delicious, all the traditional favourites, authentic and home made. The mac and cheese and the jerk chicken are to die for. Generous portions and good value for money. Will definitely visit again.”

While another on Google said: “Absolutely love Jemz Caribbean Café. Every visit feels like a trip to the islands. The jerk chicken is perfectly seasoned with just the right amount of heat, and the rice and peas are always spot on. I also tried the curry goat recently – so tender and flavorful, it practically melts in your mouth. The fried dumplings are a must-have on the side. The staff are friendly and welcoming, making the dining experience even better.

"It's no surprise they were named 'best world cuisine' in the Food Awards England. If you're in Bedford and craving authentic Caribbean food, Jemz is the place to go.”

Irfan Younis, spokesperson for the 9th Food Awards England – an Oceanic Award – said: “It’s exciting for us to once again shine a spotlight on the top establishments and businesses that have managed to stand out in such a busy food scene.

“This year’s finalists have all been distinguished as the real masters in their field due to their hard work and dedication to customer satisfaction. We would like to congratulate all of our finalists and wish them the best of luck.”

This year’s winners will be announced later.

