There’ll be two full days of barbecue food and music

With summer upon us and the weather warming up (well, not today obviously), you’ll be thinking of dusting off the barbecue – if you haven’t already.

Traeger – makers of wood pellet barbecues – is holding a barbecue food festival at Frosts Garden Centre, in Willington, this weekend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And don’t worry as there’ll be something for all foodie tastes at the Traeger Fest.

The barbecue food festival is at Frosts Garden Centre, in Willington, this weekend (Picture: Traeger)

On the Saturday (June 24), Traeger will showcase classic American themed food – including dishes such as smashed burgers, chicken wings and cookies.

Sunday’s theme (June 25) will be traditional English roast dinner – including a range of classics such as roast pork with roast potatoes and Yorkshire puddings – all cooked on Traeger grills.