News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour

Barbecue food festival is coming to a village near Bedford

There’ll be two full days of barbecue food and music
By Clare Turner
Published 20th Jun 2023, 11:11 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 11:11 BST

With summer upon us and the weather warming up (well, not today obviously), you’ll be thinking of dusting off the barbecue – if you haven’t already.

Traeger – makers of wood pellet barbecues – is holding a barbecue food festival at Frosts Garden Centre, in Willington, this weekend.

And don’t worry as there’ll be something for all foodie tastes at the Traeger Fest.

The barbecue food festival is at Frosts Garden Centre, in Willington, this weekend (Picture: Traeger)The barbecue food festival is at Frosts Garden Centre, in Willington, this weekend (Picture: Traeger)
The barbecue food festival is at Frosts Garden Centre, in Willington, this weekend (Picture: Traeger)
Most Popular

On the Saturday (June 24), Traeger will showcase classic American themed food – including dishes such as smashed burgers, chicken wings and cookies.

Sunday’s theme (June 25) will be traditional English roast dinner – including a range of classics such as roast pork with roast potatoes and Yorkshire puddings – all cooked on Traeger grills.

Barbecue lovers can pop along at any time, to experience food – and even music – at the garden centre in Sandy Road.

Related topics:BedfordAmericanYorkshire