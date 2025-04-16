Aldi reveals quietest times to shop over Easter weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aldi has revealed the best times for shoppers to come into store ahead of the Easter weekend.

Shoppers are advised that between 8am and 9am, or later in the evening between 8pm and 10pm, will be the quietest times to pick up their Easter shopping.

The UK’s fourth largest supermarket will be open between 8am and 10pm on Good Friday and Easter Saturday before closing on Easter Sunday to give colleagues a chance to enjoy the day with their loved ones.

Aldi stores will reopen on Easter Monday between 8am and 8pm, though customers are advised to check local store hours online for any variations over the weekend.

Aldi Easter opening times

Rebecca Heley, Communications Director at Aldi UK, said: “For many of us, Easter is a time for getting together with loved ones and sharing great food – whether it be roast lamb with all the trimmings or perhaps a BBQ with the warmer weather on the way.

“At Aldi, it couldn’t be easier to pick up everything you need all under one roof and at our unbeatable value so you can focus on what’s really important – spending time with the people who matter most.”

It comes as new research from Aldi revealed that Britain is moving away from the traditional Easter meal of roast lamb (18%), with chicken appearing to be the most popular meat (23%) and some even planning to enjoy a BBQ (13%) or a relaxed Easter brunch (16%) instead.