80s pop band T’pau led by singer Carol Decker to play Bedford Esquires

Chart-topping 80s band T'Pau, best known for their hit China in Your Hand, are heading to Bedford.

The band, led by singer Carol Decker, will be performing at music venue Esquires in Bromham Road, on Sunday, May 4.

T’Pau burst on to the music scene in 1987 with a string of top 40 hits in the UK during the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Their first hit was the 1987 release ‘Heart and Soul’ but the band are better known for their third single, ‘China in Your Hand’, their biggest hit reaching No 1 in the UK and spending five weeks at the top spot.

It also reached No 1 in several other European countries.

The band supported Bryan Adams on a European tour ahead of touring the UK to tie in with the release of China In Your Hand which has become an 80s classic. Nobody could have predicted the impact of the single which stayed at No 1 for five weeks - the longest serving No 1 of the year. Simultaneously the album Bridge of Spies was No 1 in the album charts for two weeks.

To date, China In Your Hand has appeared on more than 200 compilations and has become part of the fabric of the 80s. After further hits Valentine, I Will Be With You, and Sex Talk, the Bridge of Spies album was certified quadruple platinum in the UK, selling 1.2 million copies. 1988’s Rage also went platinum.

In 1987 T’Pau were officially declared BIGGER than The Beatles, keeping George Harrison and Paul McCartney at No 2 in the UK singles and album charts respectively.

T’Pau have the exclusive title of holding three simultaneous No1 slots. ‘China’ No1 in the singles charts, Bridge of Spies No1 in the album charts and the ‘China Remix’ at No1 in the dance charts.

The band were nominated for five Brit Awards, an Ivor Novello Award for ‘China In Your Hand’, and won an ASCAP Award from the USA for ‘Heart & Soul’.

Apart from fronting T’Pau Carol Decker has also performed as a solo artist and recently participated in the sixth series of ITV’s The Masked Singer as ‘Tattoo’, being eliminated in the fourth episode.

Tickets for the Esquires event are available here and cost £27.50.