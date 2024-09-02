7 historic Wetherspoons pubs in Bedfordshire and the fascinating stories behind them

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 2nd Sep 2024

These pubs have their own interesting tales to tell 📜

Bedfordshire is a historical county located in the East of England, with towns including Bedford, Leighton Buzzard, Dunstable, Biggleswade, Houghton Regis and more.

But while there are plenty of tourist attractions to visit for a slice of history, such as; Bedford Castle, Leighton Buzzard Light Railway, and many more, a visit to a local Wetherspoons can also be an educational experience. 

Here are 7 Wetherspoons pubs based in Bedfordshire which have a fascinating past. 

The Pilgrim’s Process in Bedford is named after one of the most widely read books which was written by Bedford-born John Bunyan.

1. The Pilgrim’s Process, Bedford

The White House in Luton was formerly known as the Crown & Anchor Brewery in the late 19th century. The brewery was founded by Thomas Burr in 1780 and was located next door to his family home. His home was named The White House, which is where the pub gets its name from.

2. The White House, Luton

The Angel Vaults Inn in Hitchin was originally built in 1450, before being rebuilt and then demolished in 1956. The site was located next door to the Sun Hotel, which was formerly named the Sun Inn. The street that the two venues stood on was named after the Sun Inn, before it became known as Angel Street.

3. The Angel Vaults Inn, Hitchin

The Weeping Ash in St Neots, was formerly a post office building which was built in 1913. However, during the Second World War, the first floor was used as a telephone exchange. The exchange was closed in 1965, but the post office remained until 2006.

4. The Weeping Ash, St Neots

