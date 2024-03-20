6 pubs in Bedford are giving away FREE pints - but only if it rains

Here’s what you need to know about the Greene King giveaway – cheers
By Clare Turner
Published 20th Mar 2024, 16:43 GMT
Six pubs in and around Bedford are giving away free pints to punters – but there’s a catch.

The giveaway will start later this month, once the first drop of rain falls into a 9ft pint glass shaped rain drop detector in Manchester – the wettest city in the country. Greene King has partnered with football legend Peter Crouch for the promotion. The participating pubs are:

George & Dragon, Mill Street

The Ship, St Cuthbert’s Street

The Anchor, Goldington Road

The Swan, Bromham

The Blackbirds, Flitwick

Bumble Bee, Flitwick

Pub-goers can watch a livestream from 8am on March 25 here to see when the free drinks will start to flow. Cheers.

