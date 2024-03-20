Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Six pubs in and around Bedford are giving away free pints to punters – but there’s a catch.

The giveaway will start later this month, once the first drop of rain falls into a 9ft pint glass shaped rain drop detector in Manchester – the wettest city in the country. Greene King has partnered with football legend Peter Crouch for the promotion. The participating pubs are: