17 pubs in and around Bedford listed in 50th edition of Camra's Good Beer Guide
Raise a glass and tap up your nearby taproom
We all love our local boozer, don’t we?
And what better way to support them than by celebrating the 50th edition of the Good Beer Guide.
It’s Camra’s premier publication featuring the very best pubs to find a great pint – and in Bedford, the surrounding villages as well as nearby Ampthill and Flitwick, there are 17 no less (yes, 17).
Camra national chairman, Nik Antona, said: “For nearly five decades, the Good Beer Guide has been a comprehensive guide to the UK’s breweries, their ales, and the best outlets to find them in across the country.
“Whilst we experienced a boom in the brewing industry over recent years, it’s clear that the effects of Covid-19 and subsequent cost of living and cost of goods crisis has been keenly felt. I’d encourage everyone to use this guide to seek out the very best examples of pub excellence and support these locals by visiting them.”