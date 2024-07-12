Bedfordshire boasts many incredible and exciting restaurants across the county.
Diners on Tripadvisor have spoken, and chosen their favourite places to enjoy a meal in Bedfordshire.
Whether you’re a resident or visiting the county for the very first time, this is your guide to the best restaurants Bedfordshire has to offer.
1. Olive Tree, Bedford
Olive Tree Turkish Mediterranean Restaurant & Cocktail Bar has a 5* rating from 513 reviews. Tripadvisor says: “a gastronomic delight for many patrons, who laud its flavorful and authentic Turkish cuisine, alongside generous portion sizes. The staff's friendly and attentive service is often highlighted, particularly during special occasions, adding to the restaurant's vibrant and welcoming atmosphere.” | Olive Tree Turkish Mediterranean Restaurant & Cocktail Bar/Google
2. Corner 5, Bedford
Corner 5 Restaurant has a 4.5* rating from 597 reviews. Tripadvisor says: “The menu's variety and flavorful dishes, complemented by seasonal updates, consistently earn rave reviews along with the generous portions.” | Hitesh Patel / Google
3. Amore Pizzeria, Leighton Buzzard
Amore Pizzeria has a 5* rating from 675 reviews. Tripadvisor says: “Amore Pizzeria captivates its guests with a vibrant and family-friendly atmosphere, complete with engaging activities like cupcake decorating and hands-on pizza making.” | Amore Pizzeria / Google
4. O'Sarracino, Biggleswade
O'Sarracino Biggleswade has a 5*rating from 193 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Excellent Italian food in an informal setting with very attentive and knowledgeable staff.” | O'Sarracino Biggleswade / Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.