Fish and chips are a meal which has been enjoyed by Brits for many years gone by, and is still a favourite to this day.
While there are plenty of amazing fish and chip shops and takeaways to visit in Bedfordshire, pubs across the county are also serving up excellent fish and chips.
We analysed reviews from TripAdvisor to find the best pubs for fish and chips in Bedfordshire, here are 15 of the best-rated.
1. Three Fyshes Inn, Turvey
Three Fyshes Inn in Turvey has a 4.5* rating from 720 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “We had one of the best pub meals we have had in a very long time. The service was friendly and efficient. They were very dog friendly- even bringing our dog her own bowl of water. But what made it stand out was the quality (and quantity) of the food, which was just gorgeous.” | TripAdvisor
2. The Oakley Arms, Harrold
The Oakley Arms in Harrold has a 4.5* rating from 173 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Consistently serve very good food with friendly service. Fish and chips are probably the best in the area.” | TripAdvisor
3. The George Inn, Maulden
The George Inn in Maulden has a 4.5* rating from 420 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “What a gorgeous pub, in a beautiful setting. We met family here for lunch, the staff are fantastic and the food was outstanding. Highly recommend the fish and chips, both pasta dishes and the chicken burger. Ample food, big portions.” | TripAdvisor
4. Blackbirds, Flitwick
Blackbirds in Flitwick has a 4.5* rating from 295 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Probably the best fish and chips I have ever had and I have travelled the world having fish and chips in New Zealand, Australia etc. Blackbirds you nailed it! On top of that, very friendly staff!” | TripAdvisor
