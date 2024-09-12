14 of the best-rated Chinese restaurants in the UK - according to DesignMyNight

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 12th Sep 2024, 12:17 BST

Visit these restaurants for an authentic Chinese meal 🥢

Chinese food is one of the most beloved global cuisines, which is incredibly popular in the UK.

Across the country, Chinese food is a popular takeaway option, with many Brits choosing to enjoy an authentic Chinese meal from home. 

However, there are also many fantastic Chinese restaurants to visit in the UK, where fans of the cuisine can enjoy a full dining experience. 

So, get your chopsticks at the ready as booking website DesignMyNight have shared 14 of the best-rated Chinese restaurants to visit in the UK.

Hope Street, Liverpool

1. Liu Shi Liverpool

Hope Street, Liverpool | DesignMyNight

Photo Sales
Wall Street, Liverpool

2. Maggie Fu

Wall Street, Liverpool | DesignMyNight

Photo Sales
New Manesty’s Lane, Liverpool

3. Cosmo Liverpool

New Manesty’s Lane, Liverpool | DesignMyNight

Photo Sales
King Street, Manchester

4. Lucky Cat by Gordon Ramsay

King Street, Manchester | DesignMyNight

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BoostFoodRestaurants
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice