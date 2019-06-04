Flying high at Bedford’s Kite Festival and inaugural Bedford Festival of Motoring

More than 30,000 people had fun in the sun at the weekend’s Bedford International Kite Festival and inaugural Bedford Festival of Motoring.

The Kite Festival saw kites of all sizes and colours, with flyers from around the world descend on Russell Park to show off their skills. The Park was also filled with fun for the whole family with food, drink, stalls to browse, inflatables and a traditional funfair. The Festival also continued into the evening, with the ‘Party in the Park’.

Meanwhile, over on the Embankment around 300 vehicles lined the riverside, with veteran and classic cars, supercars, dragsters, motorbikes, off road vehicles, big red buses, and lots more to showcase the first Bedford Festival of Motoring.

This was also the first time we saw events on the river as part of the Kite Festival, with ‘come and try it’ activities by Canoe Trail.

Mayor Dave Hodgson said: “A big thanks to all involved with what was a fantastic weekend. It was great to see so many people in Russell Park and on our beautiful Embankment, with kites, cars, canoes and music all coming together.

“Bedford is a town of events,and along with all partners involved, we are pleased to have maintained and expanded this free festival for people to visit and enjoy.

“This year’s event was, of course, even bigger than before with the first Motoring Festival, music night and activities on the river joining the spectacular kite-flying displays.”