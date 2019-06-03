Flitwick Scouts Group earn Queen’s award for Voluntary Service

Flitwick Scout Group has received Royal recognition by being awarded the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service. The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service is the highest award given to local volunteer groups across the UK to recognise outstanding work done in their own communities.

Known as the MBE for volunteer groups, it was created in 2002 to celebrate the anniversary of The Queen’s coronation.

The Scout Group was nominated and supported for the award by local residents. Adult volunteers within

the Group were invited to meet with a team of Deputy Lieutenants from Bedfordshire, giving the panel an opportunity to find out more about the Group, including their involvement in the local community, how many people benefit, and leadership.

Helen Nellis, Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, said: “I was delighted to hear that Flitwick Scout Group were awarded the Queens Award for Voluntary Service. “This is an amazing achievement and a true testament to the outstanding contribution this volunteer-led group have made to shape the lives of young

people and prepare them for adulthood. I offer my sincerest congratulations to Flitwick Scout Group and

look forward to presenting them with their award on behalf of HM The Queen this year”

Chief Scout Bear Grylls said: “Congratulations to Flitwick Scout Group on being recognised by The Queen with the award of the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

“It is rare for a Scout Group to receive this prestigious award. The time and effort given by the adult volunteers in the Group is exceptional. They are providing opportunities and teaching life skills to more than 200 children every week. I am inspired by their

dedication to provide “skills for life” for so many young people.”

One parent said. “The volunteers in the Group provide a wonderful programme for children of different ages, backgrounds, ethnicity, gender and ability. My son has grown in confidence in the seven years he has been involved in the Group. I can’t thank the leaders enough for the time and

commitment they give to helping children not only in Flitwick but also from neighbouring towns.

And a member of the Group added: “I really enjoy being in Scouts. I have been a Beaver and a Cub and have earnt lots of badges. I’ve been camping, climbing, zorbing, kayaking and bivouacking. I’ve also done craft, cooking learned first aid and working as a team. No other organisation could provide me with so many

opportunities.”

Jonathan Smith, lead volunteer for the Group said: “Whether it is learning how to cook, building a raft, trying survival skills, camping, sleeping in a bivouac or finding out about clean water, the leaders provide a brilliant programme every week. The Group never sits still and in recent years we have opened a satellite Beaver Colony six miles away and a fourth Colony in our own HQ. We often recruit new volunteers who all bring in new skills and interests and they continue to help the Group move forward.

Group trustee, Norman Williams, said: “I have been chairman for two years and the inspiration given by the leaders and my fellow trustees is second to none. “Our HQ is used for Scouting every weekday evening and there is always excitement at the section meetings. The section leaders provide such a fantastic programme for the children that they tell their friends and they then want to join.”

