Here's some of the best things to do in Bedford during the Easter holidays

Yep, it's that time of year again - the Easter holidays are upon us.
But how do you keep the little ones happy and entertained for two weeks?
It's quite the conundrum for parents - but thankfully, now we are firmly out of lockdown, there's plenty of things to chose from.
Here are just a few of the best days out to chose from.
1. Don’t Get Locked - Bedford
You'll find these escape rooms between the Paddy Power and Corals betting shops in Allhallows - but we wouldn't bet on you getting out anytime soon. You'll be given 60 minutes to solve the puzzle and escape one of their many rooms. Call 0333 242 7357 or 0777 273 3349. For ages 9+
Photo: Dont Get Locked
2. John Bunyan Museum - Bedford
Definitely worth a visit, this museum in Mill Street tells the story of the man who wrote The Pilgrim's Progress. Imprisoned for his beliefs, Bunyan helped transform the way ordinary people worshipped. It's worth noting the museum is closed on Good Friday. Call 01234 270303. For ages 9+
Photo: Google
3. Bedford Book Treasure Hunt
Now this is very sweet, Emma Page hides books all over Bedford. It's all done in her free time and the idea is to encourage outdoor walks and activities - even if to break up screen time just a little bit, and the children get to take home the book they find. There's even a Facebook page, just search Bedford Book Treasure Hunt.
4. Kids World - Bedford
This multi-level multi-colour adventure play frame - in Kingsway - features padded equipment, steps, walk ways to scramble over and slides. There is even a dedicated zone for toddlers and crawlers as well as a new veterinary playhouse in the under 5's area. Call 01234 326309. For ages 0-12
Photo: Google