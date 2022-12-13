Free crafts and games for children at all Bedford libraries this Christmas
You can make party hats, play games or enjoy storytime
From this weekend – right up until the end of the year – families are being invited to visit any library in the borough for a plethora of free fun.
Bedford Central, Bromham, Kempston, Putnoe, and Wootton libraries all have events and activities planned between this Saturday (December 17) and December 31.
Crafts include; creating paper party hats, New Year calendars and Christmas cards. There will also be colouring, board games, Lego clubs, and storytimes.
Councillor Doug McMurdo, portfolio holder for leisure and culture, said: “It’s fantastic that children from across Bedford borough have the opportunity to visit our libraries. I recommend the Christmas storytimes to everyone with young children over the holidays.”
All children are welcome, even if they are not yet library members. Parents and carers must be with children under 14. Children can join libraries during staffed hours or anytime online. A parent or guardian will need to complete a form.