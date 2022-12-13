News you can trust since 1845
Free crafts and games for children at all Bedford libraries this Christmas

You can make party hats, play games or enjoy storytime

By Clare Turner
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Dec 2022, 3:58pm

From this weekend – right up until the end of the year – families are being invited to visit any library in the borough for a plethora of free fun.

Bedford Central, Bromham, Kempston, Putnoe, and Wootton libraries all have events and activities planned between this Saturday (December 17) and December 31.

Get Christmas crafting
Crafts include; creating paper party hats, New Year calendars and Christmas cards. There will also be colouring, board games, Lego clubs, and storytimes.

Councillor Doug McMurdo, portfolio holder for leisure and culture, said: “It’s fantastic that children from across Bedford borough have the opportunity to visit our libraries. I recommend the Christmas storytimes to everyone with young children over the holidays.”

All children are welcome, even if they are not yet library members. Parents and carers must be with children under 14. Children can join libraries during staffed hours or anytime online. A parent or guardian will need to complete a form.

To find out more visit here

