The popular Kid’s Club is returning to Harpur Centre this February and this time, it’s tying in with Chinese New Year.

The event will take place on Saturday, February 10 in the basement area between 10am and 4pm.

Children can create their own lucky Chinese hanging lanterns. And if your child isn’t already a Kid’s Club member, you can sign them up on the day or on the centre’s website beforehand – but the event is still free.