Explore the siege of Bedford Castle with summer activities at The Higgins

Families are being invited to journey back in time this summer and explore the siege of Bedford Castle with a variety of family activities at The Higgins Bedford.

From now until August 29, children of all ages can unleash their creativity through a range of castle-themed workshops and craft sessions.

Workshops available include:

Castle Creations: Build a castle with clay, design a coat of arms, or create a vibrant collage inspired by real medieval structures

Medieval Marvels: Craft a decorative wall hanging, or children can design and build a working catapult to test their engineering skills

Early Years Activities: For under fives, explore flowers, herbs, and storytelling sessions designed to spark their imagination

Free Activities: Enjoy drop-in sessions like Puggle Club for under fives and Stories in the Galleries for ages one to five

Workshops are priced between £3.30 and £5.50 per child, with some activities free of charge.