Explore the siege of Bedford Castle with summer activities at The Higgins
and live on Freeview channel 276
From now until August 29, children of all ages can unleash their creativity through a range of castle-themed workshops and craft sessions.
Workshops available include:
Castle Creations: Build a castle with clay, design a coat of arms, or create a vibrant collage inspired by real medieval structures
Medieval Marvels: Craft a decorative wall hanging, or children can design and build a working catapult to test their engineering skills
Early Years Activities: For under fives, explore flowers, herbs, and storytelling sessions designed to spark their imagination
Free Activities: Enjoy drop-in sessions like Puggle Club for under fives and Stories in the Galleries for ages one to five
Workshops are priced between £3.30 and £5.50 per child, with some activities free of charge.
You can book tickets online here – or you can visit the box office, in the Harpur Suite, Harpur Square, from Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm, or call 01234 718044.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.