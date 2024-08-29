Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The deadline is nearly up for parents in Bedford to apply for free childcare.

Eligible working parents have until Saturday August 31 to apply for up to 15 hours of childcare for youngsters who are aged from nine months to three-years-old, and up to 30 hours for children aged three to four-years-old.

Parents can check their eligibility on the Childcare Choices website.

Councillor Jane Walker, Portfolio Holder for Valuing Families, in Children’s Services at Bedford Borough Council said: “As a mum and a grandma, I know how invaluable childcare can be for families.

“Whether it is helping parents to go back to work, to spend time with other children, or simply to get some time to recharge their own batteries, these hours of childcare can make all the difference. And it can be really beneficial to the children too.

“Don’t miss out – if you are eligible, make sure you apply now.”