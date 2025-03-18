Celebrate Earth Day with a whole host of Easter activities at The Higgins Bedford
These workshops – which take place from Tuesday, April 8 to Thursday, April 17 – are specifically crafted to encourage children to think creatively about reducing waste, reusing everyday items, and recycling.
The activities include hands-on projects like creating mini landfills to understand waste management, upcycling origami flowers from junk mail, crafting insect-inspired art with the Wildlife Trust, and creating bee hotels. The sessions are designed for children aged five to 12 years, with some activities suitable for younger ones.
Workshops and activities at The Higgins Bedford often book up quickly so it’s recommended to book your place as soon as possible. Each workshop costs £5.50 per child and there will be three workshops a day from Tuesday to Friday and then Tuesday to Thursday.
Councillor Sarah Gallagher, portfolio holder for customer experience, leisure and culture at the council, said: "These workshops, reflect our commitment to fostering a sustainable future and empowering the next generation to make a positive impact on the environment."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.