Celebrate Earth Day with a whole host of Easter activities at The Higgins Bedford

Although the workshops don't take place until April 8 to 17, The Higgins recommended you book your place as soon as possible

As part of the Easter school holidays, The Higgins Bedford is hosting a range of interactive activities, designed to promote sustainability, as part of the build-up to Earth Day (April 22).

These workshops – which take place from Tuesday, April 8 to Thursday, April 17 – are specifically crafted to encourage children to think creatively about reducing waste, reusing everyday items, and recycling.

The activities include hands-on projects like creating mini landfills to understand waste management, upcycling origami flowers from junk mail, crafting insect-inspired art with the Wildlife Trust, and creating bee hotels. The sessions are designed for children aged five to 12 years, with some activities suitable for younger ones.

Workshops and activities at The Higgins Bedford often book up quickly so it’s recommended to book your place as soon as possible. Each workshop costs £5.50 per child and there will be three workshops a day from Tuesday to Friday and then Tuesday to Thursday.

Councillor Sarah Gallagher, portfolio holder for customer experience, leisure and culture at the council, said: "These workshops, reflect our commitment to fostering a sustainable future and empowering the next generation to make a positive impact on the environment."

