Cardington Hangars on a golf course in Bedford? You must be crazy
A new 12-hole mini course has made its (fair) way to Russell Park – but the best part is each hole has been designed to represent an iconic Bedford landmark.
There’s Cardington Hangars and the Bedford Faces to keep you entertained – no ifs, no putts.
The course replaces the existing grass course, transforming it into a year-round, all-weather facility – get down there, you know it’s all fore the best.
There had been some delays in construction due to the wet weather, so you might say it’s a case of putter late than never.
The council has partnered with mini-golf course designers, Urban Crazy. Additionally, The Kiosk at Russell Park will play a key role in managing and operating it. Prices include a team scorecard, a putter and a ball for each person playing. For a round of play through all 12 holes, it is £7.60 for those aged 13 and above, £6 for those aged three to 12 and just £3 for anyone younger.
There are also group discounts available, offering a round for two people at £12 and a round for four people at £24. Anyone under 13 must be supervised by a paying adult.
Thomas Healey, co-owner of The Kiosk Russell Park, said: "The existing course gets good use in the summer, but struggles with upkeep. This new design is more compact, accessible year-round, and requires less maintenance. We're excited to offer discounted family packages combining mini golf with a ride on the Longholme dragon boats.”
So go on, strike while the iron is hot and get yourself down there.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.