Bedfordshire teacher says giving cranky kids digital pacifiers only makes matters worse

Placing a child in front of a smart phone, tablet or TV can be a quick and easy way to stop the screaming and tantrums. But digital pacifiers are not a healthy option or long-term solution as they merely divert attention from the source of the stress rather than addressing it.

Bedfordshire music teacher and founder of Mini Mozart, Clare Shaw says, “Early childhood is a critical time for learning basic self-regulation skills that will help set children up for the future.” The ex-presenter for BBC Young Musician of The Year and The Proms who runs classes at Putnoe Heights Church in Bedford offers five tips for parents and carers on how to coach your child through distressing situations, help them to recognise their emotions and empower them to handle it.

Validate feelings

Whether they’re expressing joy, frustration or sadness, let them know that their feelings are perfectly normal and that it’s okay to feel what they are feeling.

Teach coping strategies

This could be as simple as taking deep breaths together, counting to ten, or using a favourite stuffed animal or blanket as a comfort object. Encourage your child to identify what helps them to feel better when they’re upset and empower them to use these strategies whenever they need them.

Model calmness

Take deep breaths, use gentle and reassuring language, and demonstrate patience and empathy when your child is upset. By showing them how to navigate their own emotions with grace and resilience, you’re providing them with invaluable tools for self-regulation.

Use music as a tool

Music is a really powerful tool for helping little ones with big emotions. Soothing melodies and gentle lullabies can calm frayed nerves, but sometimes what’s called for is something upbeat you can dance away your frustrations to. Encourage your child to express themselves through music by singing, dancing or playing simple instruments like shakers or xylophones. The rhythmic beats and melodic tunes can work wonders to sooth and uplift the soul.

Provide some routine and structure

Having a consistent routine will help give your little ones a sense of stability when they’re struggling with instability in their emotions. Incorporate music into these daily rituals to signal transition and create a sense of comfort and familiarity.

Mum of two Clare says: “The toddler years are a time of boundless energy, endless curiosity and a whirlwind of emotions. As parents we know all too well the challenges that come with helping our little ones to navigate the rollercoaster of feelings that accompany this time in their lives. At Mini Mozart we understand and stress the importance of helping children to express themselves and one way to do this is through music. Our classes give them the opportunity to move, dance, sing and engage with orchestral music played by professional musicians where they are encouraged to pluck, press, blow, scrape, bang the instruments on offer.”