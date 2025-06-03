Bedford's most prolific author celebrates 40 years at Bedford Kite and Motoring Festival

By Clare Turner
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 15:22 BST
Julia Jarman
Julia Jarman – whose first book was published 40 years ago – will celebrate with a live reading at the Bedford Kite and Motoring Festival.

She is one of the most prolific author living in Bedford borough today, having written more than 100 books for people of all ages.

Her first – When Poppy Ran Away – was inspired by a true story she told her daughter. And Julia will celebrate by doing a live reading to children at the Bedford Kite and Motoring Festival in Russell Park this month.

Julia said: “Poppy Ran Away came about when I told my daughter about something quite naughty I’d done when I was a child. She said ‘Mum, that’s the most interesting thing you’ve ever said in your whole life. Why don’t you write it down?’ So that’s what I did and went on doing, mixing real life and imagination to create stories."

Julia previously worked as an English teacher at schools including Mark Rutherford and Sharnbrook Academy (then Sharnbrook Upper School) as well as a columnist for the now defunct Bedfordshire On Sunday.

Bedford Kite and Motoring Festival is on June 21 and 22 at Russell Park.

