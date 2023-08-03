Dreams are about to come true for Disney fans old and new in Bedford.

The Riverside’s Vue is among cinemas screening some of Disney’s most beloved classics ahead of the studio’s upcoming film Wish.

Not only that, Vue will be releasing limited-edition collectable postcards from now until the last Disney screening, with a new postcard being handed out for each of the 10 films. Featuring classic designs of the original posters, the postcards are sure to enchant young and older fans alike.

The season starts where it all began with 1938 classic Snow White. Image submitted.

The celebrations kick off tomorrow (Friday) with Disney’s first fully animated film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs first released in 1938, followed by its famously bittersweet animation, Bambi, on August 18.

Meanwhile fellow Disney princess Cinderella will be returning to the big screen on August 25 while Peter Pan will be sailing to Vue cinemas on September 1.

Throughout the rest of the month, fans will be treated to 101 Dalmatians, The Jungle Book and Toy Story.

Joining Cinderella and Snow White later in the Disney season are Belle in Beauty and the Beast, Tiana in The Princess and The Frog and Elsa in Frozen for a 10th anniversary screening coming October 13.

The Disney celebration also coincides with the animation studio’s 100th birthday which falls in October.

Any Disney lovers that pre-books their tickets to see one of the classic releases will be entered into a prize draw for tickets for the premiere of Disney’s upcoming film Wish. The latest addition to the Disney canon follows Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, as she makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force - there are also five signed posters up for grabs.

Head of screen content Robert Lea said: “Disney has been bringing joy to children and adults alike for generations and, while we’re always excited to showcase the best new films heading to Vue, we’re particularly happy to celebrate these animated classics back on the big screen.