Bedford council slams claim early child support spending has reduced

Bedford Borough Council has disputed a report which claims it has has effectively reduced its spending on early support for children by around £1.2 million over the last decade.

Research by Pro Bono Economics found that spending on early intervention support – which prevents children from coming to harm – was around £5.2 million in Bedford in 2020-21.

And it said this was down 19 per cent since 2010-11 in real terms (taking inflation into account) – effectively a fall of £1.2 million in today's money – which means a real terms drop from £126 per child to £95.

Bedford Borough Council

But the council disagreed, saying that contrary to many other local authorities, it has continued to invest in Bedford’s children’s centres.

A spokesman said: “The council does not recognise the figures in this news story and is unable confirm their accuracy.

"Contrary to many other local authorities, Bedford Borough Council has continued to invest in our children’s centres and last year implemented a new five-year contract for the provision of children’s centre services across Bedford borough.

“Alongside this, we’re also investing grant funding that we have been awarded into our services and continue to expand youth club provision and provide early help support to children and young people in the borough.

"The council continues to work in partnership with other local and national organisations in order to maximise funding opportunities and improve outcomes for residents.”

Researchers found spending on crisis and late intervention services rose from £6 billion to £8.2 billion in real terms across England over the decade.

In Bedford, this type of spending rose from £19.4 million to £26.6 million in real terms over this time.

Imran Hussain, director of policy and campaigns at Action for Children, said: “Across political divides there has been recognition of the value to communities and the public purse of investing in services that help individuals and families early, before more serious and more costly problems develop.

“The Government has to give local authorities the resources they need to invest in preventative services to stem the tide of children coming to harm before they’re helped.”

The charities are calling for the next Prime Minister to invest a minimum of £2.6 billion extra in children’s social care, as recommended by the Independent Review of Children’s Social Care, and for local authorities to be awarded extra funding in the next Chancellor’s first budget.

A Government spokesman said: “We have made an additional £3.7 billion available to councils this year alone to help them deliver key services and support families.