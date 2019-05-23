Could you run new cafe at Great Denham Country Park near Bedford?

Do you enjoy catering? If so you could be the perfect person to open a café at Great Denham Country Park.

Great Denham Country Park is a newly established park which runs beside the River Great Ouse, and provides a valuable habitat along the riverside, with natural grassland, tree and shrubs, and wetland.

The park is a great destination for the whole family with a children’s playground, football pitches, multi-use games area, and surfaced cycle and jogging routes. It’s also home to the popular Great Denham Park Run.

The new Great Denham Sports Pavilion is home to the Archers Rest Café facility, which overlooks the country park, playground and sports facilities, just off the A428.

The new Sports Pavilion has been designed with sustainability in mind and includes changing rooms for the nearby sports pitches, plus accommodation.

Bedford Borough Council is now looking for someone to operate this new café which has indoor and outdoor seating area with stunning views across the country park, fully fitted kitchen and store area.

An open day for anyone interested has been organised for Tuesday, May 28, 10am–12noon.

Tender documents for this opportunity can be found by visiting https://www.gov.uk/contracts-finder, searching for ‘Great Denham’ and clicking on the ‘Great Denham Archers Rest Café Lease Opportunity’.

The closing date for submissions is 12 noon on Thursday, June 6.

Mayor Dave Hodgson said: “We are very lucky to have beautiful and award-winning parks in Bedford Borough.

“It’s been great to see the success of a number of new cafés in our parks over recent years and this café at Great Denham will be a great addition to this new Country Park. I’d encourage anyone interested to check out the tender.”