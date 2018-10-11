Console Corner: Mega Man 11 review

Mega old friend that’s still bags of fun.

Mega Man is back on our consoles with a new look, the same tried and trusted gameplay and just enough tweaks to get it noticed.

It may look different but Mega Man 11 retains the game's charming fun

The action-platformer, one of the founding fathers of modern gaming, is very much alive and kicking after what Capcom clearly deemed a successful project with the multi-title Mega Man Collection last year.

Out on Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, the game brings back a number of features like acting and a 2.5D graphic style which may throw some hardcore MM fans off initially.

But fear not. Mega Man 11 may look different, but think of it like a trusted old friend you have known for years that may have had some work done now they are getting on a bit. And you’re not sure too sure about how they look. But over time you stop noticing the facelift and remember why you love them so much and still have lots of fun with them to this day.

Or just that the graphics are slightly more polished and infinitely less charming but the mechanics remain true to this cornerstone of gaming.

Some of the stages are a touch long for my liking and you WILL find yourself tweaking the difficulty but overall this is a solid addition to the MM franchise but sticking to the age-old adage don’t fix what ain’t broke. Damien Lucas, gaming columnist

Your task? To stop Dr. Wily from using his Double Gear system by tackling eight stages, which can be chosen in any way you see fit.

New foes come in the shape of Block Man, Fuse Man, Blast Man, Acid Man, Tundra Man, Torch Man, Impact Man, and Bounce Man.

Mega Man can perform his classic moves like Mega Buster and slide but unique to the 11th instalment is the said Double Gear system, which enables MM additional abilities: the Speed Gear and Power Gear.

The Speed Gear allows MM to slow down time and dodge attacks while the Power Gear increases the attack power of MM’s weapons but watch out they don’t overheat. Health low? Activate both gears to let off a powerful charge shot which can only be used once and leaves you weakened. It’s kamikaze stuff but a great new element to the gameplay. The addition of Time Trials, Missions, Global Leaderboards, a concept art gallery and most importantly FOUR difficulty settings give MM11 just enough new content to keep things fresh and interesting for returning MM fans and newcomers.

It may look different but Mega Man 11 retains the game's charming fun

MM11’s crowning achievement, though, is retaining that crucial sense of fun which is only enhanced by some excellent sub-bosses and robot master battles.

Some of the stages are a touch long for my liking and you WILL find yourself tweaking the difficulty but overall this is a solid addition to the MM franchise but sticking to the age-old adage don’t fix what ain’t broke.

It may look different but Mega Man 11 retains the game's charming fun