When will bins be collected over Christmas and New Year in Bedford - full schedule

It can be hard to remember when to put the bins out over the Christmas and New Year period.

And with the festivities generating more waste than usual, you don’t want to wake up to hear the bin lorry making its way down the street and realise you missed it.

The 2025 bin collection calendar and 2024 Christmas bin collection dates for Bedford borough are now available online – and you can download a printable version for friends or relatives who are less digitally able.

The website also details what can go in each bin and provides guidance on how to handle extra recycling during the holidays.

Changes to bin collections for December and January:

Collections scheduled for Monday, December 23, will be collected on Saturday, December 21.

Collections scheduled for Tuesday, December 24 and Wednesday, December 25 will be collected one day earlier than usual.

Collections scheduled for Thursday, December 26 and Friday December 27 will be collected one day later than usual.

Regular bin collection schedules resume for Monday, December 30 and Tuesday, December 31.

Collections scheduled between Wednesday, January 1 and Friday, January 3, will be collected one day later than usual.

Regular bin collection schedules will resume on Monday, January 6.

Real Christmas tree recycling:

People can drop off their real Christmas trees to be recycled for free at eight designated collection points across Bedford Borough from Monday 30 December, to Wednesday 8 January. All decorations, pots and containers should be removed before dropping off your tree.

Real Christmas tree recycling locations:

Hillgrounds Road, Kempston, opposite the shops near Hartwell Drive (What3words: ///cares.each.mixer)

Jubilee Park, Bedford, opposite North Lodge, Canvin Way (What3words: ///dusty.natively.waving)

Milton Ernest Garden Centre (What3words: ///guard.storage.digests)

Mowsbury Park car park, Wentworth Drive, Bedford (What3words: ///gentle.poet.trip) - Please note this location is different from previous years

Podington Garden Centre (What3words: ///fuels.processor.youth)

Roxton Garden Centre (What3words: ///sprouted.flop.defaults)

Seasons Garden Centre (What3words: ///fast.each.hiking)

Bedford Household Waste Recycling Centre, Barkers Lane, Bedford (What3words: ///grid.rating.fled)

The Sue Ryder charity is also offering a Christmas tree collection service between Thursday 9 and Sunday 12 January in return for an optional donation. More information and booking details can be found on their website.

In Central Bedfordshire, bin collection changes are as follows – and information is also available online here.

Collections scheduled for Monday, December 23 will be collected on Saturday, December 21.

Collections scheduled for Tuesday, December 24 will be collected on Monday, December 23

Collections scheduled for Wednesday, December 25 will be collected on Tuesday, December 24

Collections scheduled for Thursday, December 26 will be collected on Friday, December 27

Collections scheduled for Friday, December 27 will be collected on Saturday, December 28

Regular bin collection schedules resume for Monday, December 30 and Tuesday, December 31

Collections scheduled for Wednesday, January 1 will be collected on Thursday, January 2

Collections scheduled for Thursday, January 2 will be collected on Friday, January 3

Collections scheduled for Friday, January 3 will be collected on Saturday, January 4

Regular bin collection services (general waste, recycling, and food waste) will resume on Monday, January 6.

Local Household Waste Recycling Centres (HWRCs) will be open daily, between 9am and 5pm, except on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day when they’re closed. On Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, they will be open between 9am and 1pm.

Real Christmas tree collection in Central Bedfordshire:

Real Christmas trees will be collected for recycling from Monday, January 6 to Friday, January 17. Simply place your real Christmas tree next to your recycling bin on your recycling collection day (not in any bin or bag). Please note that no other garden waste will be collected.

Trees should be under six feet tall (183cm), with trunks no larger than three inches in diameter (8cm) and all decorations must be removed.