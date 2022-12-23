’Tis the season of bells – but they won’t be heard at St Paul’s Church in Bedford this Christmas

The familiar sound of church bells at St Paul’s in Bedford will be missing this Christmas due to a shortage of ringers.

Bells are rung at Christmas to proclaim the birth of Christ and to announce the arrival of the new season and new year.

But St Paul's, like many churches, is looking for new ringers to keep up this ancient tradition and has insufficient ringers to mark Christmas Day.

Spokesman for St Paul’s, Ann Collett-White, said: “Many people associate the sound of the church bells at St Paul’s with Christmas. But we don’t have enough ringers so there won’t be any church bells on Christmas Day. It’s such a shame.”

She added: “The 12 bells at St Paul's in Bedford, are some of the finest in the country and ringers are attracted from far afield to join the band at this historic town centre church of cathedral proportions.

“You may have heard them ring frequently in recent weeks, generally twice monthly but throughout September for important services at the church and for the funeral of our late Queen Elizabeth.

“On May 6 next year at the Coronation of Charles III, it is hoped that church bells will ring across the country in celebration. But St Paul’s is looking for new ringers to keep up this ancient tradition. Why not learn to bell ring in time for the coronation?”

A shortage of ringers means the bells won't be rung at St Paul's Church this Christmas

Ann also explained that St Paul's plays a significant role in training and developing the skill of bell ringing for people for all ages and especially the young.

She added: “To this end St Paul’s has launched an appeal to overhaul the tower and rehang the bells in order to ensure that these are heard for many years to come and do not fall silent.

"Meanwhile the clock no longer functions and requires complete refurbishment. The appeal has raised £300k but a further £200k is required. Why not sponsor a bell or other elements of the major work required? You could sponsor a Quarter Peal, lasting about an hour, to mark an anniversary or other special occasion.”

