Santa is coming to Willington as annual parade returns
Get ready for the most enchanting spectacle of the year… as Santa Claus is coming to Willington.
On Friday, November 3 Santa’s arrival parade is returning to Frosts Garden Centre in Willington. With festive entertainment, joyful music, a magical light show, and a spectacular entrance from Santa Claus himself - it’s a wonderful way to kick off the countdown to Christmas!
The parade includes live music from Ampthill Brass Band, performances from a variety of princesses and movie characters from Be Our Guest Princesses and stilt walkers and roller-skating performers.
Santa and his cheeky elves will be there from 6.30pm with a magical light show and a question time with Santa Claus.
You can book tickets at www.frostsgardencentres.co.uk
The ticket price is £25 per car (includes entry for up to 5 people) and £4.99 each for pedestrians. All proceeds will be split between the charities Harry’s Rainbow, BDHRA and Cystic Fibrosis Trust.