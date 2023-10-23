News you can trust since 1845
Santa is coming to Willington as annual parade returns

Santa’s arrival parade at Frosts to raise money for charity
By Lynn Hughes
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 10:58 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 10:58 BST
Book now for Santa at Frosts in Willington

Get ready for the most enchanting spectacle of the year… as Santa Claus is coming to Willington.

On Friday, November 3 Santa’s arrival parade is returning to Frosts Garden Centre in Willington. With festive entertainment, joyful music, a magical light show, and a spectacular entrance from Santa Claus himself - it’s a wonderful way to kick off the countdown to Christmas!

The parade includes live music from Ampthill Brass Band, performances from a variety of princesses and movie characters from Be Our Guest Princesses and stilt walkers and roller-skating performers.

Santa and his cheeky elves will be there from 6.30pm with a magical light show and a question time with Santa Claus.

You can book tickets at www.frostsgardencentres.co.uk

The ticket price is £25 per car (includes entry for up to 5 people) and £4.99 each for pedestrians. All proceeds will be split between the charities Harry’s Rainbow, BDHRA and Cystic Fibrosis Trust.