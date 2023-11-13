Iconic Walking in the Air singer Aled Jones to perform at free festive event in Bedford

Local families are invited to enjoy the performance

Walking in the Air singer Aled Jones is set to perform at a free festive event near Bedford.

Elderswell Retirement Village is inviting local families to enjoy the performance and other festivities in Turvey on Thursday December 7.

The event, from 10am to 12pm, includes a host of surprises, including Santa’s grotto, an intergenerational choir and festive treats. And not least, the day will feature a live performance by singer and presenter Aled Jones, known for his iconic rendition of Walking in The Air, originally featured in the 1980s film The Snowman.

Manager Liam Stack said: “Our Christmas event is the perfect occasion for families to come together and enjoy some magical festive fun.

“Turvey represents a vibrant intergenerational community, and it’s a wonderful opportunity to unite people of all ages for a truly special performance by Aled Jones and a lot of fun.”