That’s it, no excuses, the holiday season is fast approaching.

We’ve broken the back of Hallowe’en plus Bonfire Night, so it’s time to turn our attentions to the Christmas season.

Bedford Borough Council – working in partnership with BedfordBID before it’s scrapped next year – has a whole host of events lined up.

Bedford Light Switch-On

Bedford is already feeling festive (Picture: Pixabay)

Saturday, November 23

It kicks off in Harpur Square at noon with live performances on the Love Bedford stage throughout the afternoon from school choirs, local bands, singers and dancers.

At 4pm, Lissie Allsopp sings Christmas favourites leading up to the countdown for the lights switch on at 5pm.

The fun continues with a Christmas sing-along, led by Lissie, and then Steven Gordon-Wilson will spin modern Christmas tunes until 6.30pm.

Try your hand at crazy golf for free on Silver Square between noon and 4pm.

Bedford crafters will be also showcasing their festive gifts along Silver Street and Harpur Street between 10am and 7pm. Father Christmas will make an appearance in the Harpur Centre.

Bedford Music Service Performances and the Love Bedford Express Land Train

Saturday, November 20, 10am-4pm and Sunday, December 1, 11am-4pm

Enjoy performances from youth music groups organised by the Bedford Music Service alongside free fun rides on the Love Bedford Express Land Train where you can take a festive journey along Silver Street and Midland Road with Christmas music and bubbles too.

Kempston Light Switch-On

Sunday, December 1

The Christmas festivities, thanks to Kempston Town Council and Bedford Borough Council, kick off in the Saxon Centre at noon with school choirs performing, building up to the grand switch-on at 5pm. There’ll be artisan stalls, delicious treats, and festive rides from 10am to 6pm.

Bedford Christmas Markets

Saturday, December 7, 10am-5pm

Explore the Bedford Christmas Market and soak up the festive atmosphere with artisan stalls, treats, and festive rides at the Harpur Suite and Harpur Square. The Love Bedford Team will also be out and about again for Small Business Saturday.

Bedford Christmas Flea and Bedford Christmas Markets

Sunday, December 8

Again at Harpur Suite and Harpur Square from 10am to 4pm. St Paul’s Square will host the exciting Christmas Flea Market with its very own Seeing Eye Rum Stage from 10am to 3.30pm. There’ll be live music, festive performances, and unique flea market finds.

Glenn Miller Memorial Weekend – Harpur Square

Saturday, December 14, 10am-5pm, and Sunday, December 15, 11am-4pm

Celebrate the music of the legendary Glenn Miller with live performances from May Blossom, Vintage Songbird, in Harpur Square, featuring his timeless swing tunes. Take part in free Lindy Hop dance taster sessions, a tea dance, talks and tours – and don’t forget vehicles from the Second World War.

Love Bedford – Have Fun

Saturday, December 14 and Sunday, December 15

Love Bedford invites the young and the young at heart to visit the town centre for some free festive fun. There’ll be face painting in the Howard Centre and balloon artistry in The Arcade, from 10.30am to 3.30pm on both days. Santa will also be in the Harpur Centre Grotto.

Family Fun Weekend

Saturday, December 21 and Sunday, December 22

A weekend dedicated to family-friendly fun in Harpur Square. There’ll be games, activities, and entertainment for kids, plus live music, with bands and choirs throughout the weekend.