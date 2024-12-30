Here are the spots in Bedford where you can drop off your old Christmas tree

By Clare Turner
Published 30th Dec 2024, 10:48 GMT
You can drop off your old Christmas tree at various spots across BedfordYou can drop off your old Christmas tree at various spots across Bedford
OK, we might be in the weird in-between bit of Christmas but if you’re ready to say goodbye to your tree, we’re here to help.

From today (Monday) right up until Wednesday, January 8, you can drop off your real Christmas tree at one of eight recycling points across Bedford or ask a charity to collect it from you.

Hillgrounds Road, Kempston, opposite the shops near Hartwell Drive

Jubilee Park, Bedford, opposite North Lodge, Canvin Way

Milton Ernest Garden Centre, Radwell Road, off the A6

Mowsbury Park Car Park, Wentworth Drive, Bedford (relocated due to incident on Cleat Hill)

Podington Garden Centre, High Street, Podington

Roxton Garden Centre, A421, neat A1 Black Cat roundabout

Seasons Garden Centre, Bedford Road, Wixams/Wilstead

Bedford Household Waste Recycling Centre, Barkers Lane, Bedford

Alternatively search online for ‘Sue Ryder Christmas treecycling in and around Bedfordshire’ and you’ll find all their collection service details.

