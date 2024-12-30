Here are the spots in Bedford where you can drop off your old Christmas tree

You can drop off your old Christmas tree at various spots across Bedford

OK, we might be in the weird in-between bit of Christmas but if you’re ready to say goodbye to your tree, we’re here to help.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From today (Monday) right up until Wednesday, January 8, you can drop off your real Christmas tree at one of eight recycling points across Bedford or ask a charity to collect it from you.

Hillgrounds Road, Kempston, opposite the shops near Hartwell Drive

Jubilee Park, Bedford, opposite North Lodge, Canvin Way

Milton Ernest Garden Centre, Radwell Road, off the A6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mowsbury Park Car Park, Wentworth Drive, Bedford (relocated due to incident on Cleat Hill)

Podington Garden Centre, High Street, Podington

Roxton Garden Centre, A421, neat A1 Black Cat roundabout

Seasons Garden Centre, Bedford Road, Wixams/Wilstead

Bedford Household Waste Recycling Centre, Barkers Lane, Bedford

Alternatively search online for ‘Sue Ryder Christmas treecycling in and around Bedfordshire’ and you’ll find all their collection service details.