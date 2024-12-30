Here are the spots in Bedford where you can drop off your old Christmas tree
From today (Monday) right up until Wednesday, January 8, you can drop off your real Christmas tree at one of eight recycling points across Bedford or ask a charity to collect it from you.
Hillgrounds Road, Kempston, opposite the shops near Hartwell Drive
Jubilee Park, Bedford, opposite North Lodge, Canvin Way
Milton Ernest Garden Centre, Radwell Road, off the A6
Mowsbury Park Car Park, Wentworth Drive, Bedford (relocated due to incident on Cleat Hill)
Podington Garden Centre, High Street, Podington
Roxton Garden Centre, A421, neat A1 Black Cat roundabout
Seasons Garden Centre, Bedford Road, Wixams/Wilstead
Bedford Household Waste Recycling Centre, Barkers Lane, Bedford
Alternatively search online for ‘Sue Ryder Christmas treecycling in and around Bedfordshire’ and you’ll find all their collection service details.
