Now we’ve seen the back of Hallowe’en, it’s time to turn our attention to Christmas with a whole host of events in the town centre in the offing.

Christmas in Bedford officially begins on Saturday, November 19, with an event in Harpur Square and along Midland Road.

There will be activities including live music, free rides for children, festive food, drink and shopping at the Charter Market.

Bedford's Harpur Suite in 2020

Then at 4.30pm in Harpur Square, Bedford mayor Dave Hodgson will switch on the town centre’s festive lights.

The merriness continues on Saturday, December 10 and Sunday, December 11 with The Christmas Town Market.

Over the weekend, you’ll get the chance to buy artisanal gifts and decorations from Bedford artists and makers while you enjoy the festive sounds provided by local bands and choirs.

Advertisement

Bedford's Embankment in 2020

The Christmas Town Market will also have free train rides between Silver Street Square and Midland Road on the Love Bedford Express. Gumball’s Amusements will once again be returning to offer free rides for children and Santa’s Grotto will be taking place in the Harpur Centre.

Mayor Dave Hodgson said, “It is with great excitement that we’re preparing for the Christmas period in Bedford Borough and can announce our plans for this year’s events on top of everything our local businesses and venues are already delivering for our wonderful town centres.”

From December 1, Bedford Borough Council will also be sharing daily activities which you can take part in with its Christmas Advent Calendar.