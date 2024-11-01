Christmas lights to be switched on in Bedford later this month

By Clare Turner
Published 1st Nov 2024, 11:44 BST
Previous Christmas lights in Bedfordplaceholder image
Previous Christmas lights in Bedford
Now we’ve got Hallowe’en out of the way, it’s time to turn our attention to Christmas.

The Bedford Christmas light switch-on will take place on Saturday, November 23 with a whole host of festivities.

The fun will start in Harpur Square from noon with the Christmas lights switch-on at 5pm.

There will be performances throughout the day from school choirs, studios, and artists on stage. The celebration continues with a DJ set from 6-7pm, featuring Harpur Radio’s Steven Gordon Wilson spinning modern Christmas tunes.

They'll also be the chance to buy gifts, capture a festive family photo as well play free Christmas Crazy Golf.

