Now we’ve got Hallowe’en out of the way, it’s time to turn our attention to Christmas.

The Bedford Christmas light switch-on will take place on Saturday, November 23 with a whole host of festivities.

The fun will start in Harpur Square from noon with the Christmas lights switch-on at 5pm.

There will be performances throughout the day from school choirs, studios, and artists on stage. The celebration continues with a DJ set from 6-7pm, featuring Harpur Radio’s Steven Gordon Wilson spinning modern Christmas tunes.

They'll also be the chance to buy gifts, capture a festive family photo as well play free Christmas Crazy Golf.