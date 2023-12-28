Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following yet another successful Christmas Tree Festival at St Paul's church – the winners have been revealed.

Knitters Lemon & Ginger were voted best decorated tree – winning the adult trophy – while 1st Brickhill Brownies won the children's trophy for best tree, out of nearly 3,000 votes.

This year’s theme was kings and queens and the awards were presented by Nick Kier on behalf of sponsors Lane & Holmes Estate Agents.

Meanwhile the children's competition sponsored by Times Tables Rock Stars were won by Alice (0 to four age group), Theo (five to seven age), Keziah (eight to 10 age), Isabelle (11+ age ). All four receive book tokens for correctly spotting the eight themed characters on various trees.

Margaret Oakley, festival chair, said: "The festival theme is clearly a great inspiration for our many decorators who work so hard to create their imaginative ideas and the public enjoy casting their votes though the choices are hard to make for there are so many wonderful trees. The Brownies had lots of wise kings with camels following the star while the knitters had fun producing every kind of royal theme including a drag queen and a kingfisher.”