Bedford Christmas Tree Festival raises a staggering £23,500 for charity

This year’s theme has also been revealed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A plethora of different kIngs and queens helped raise £23,500 during the Bedford Christmas Tree Festival – topping last year's grand total by over £3,000.

The funds will be divided equally between Bedford Hospital Charity & Friends and St Paul's Church, Bedford – cash for St Paul's will help keep the church open and will upgrade a CT scanner for the hospital.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Margaret Oakley, festival chair said: "This is the biggest and best ever. Putting together the festival was only possible thanks to everyone who visited, performed, decorated trees, volunteered – some giving many many hours of their time – donated raffle prizes and sponsored the festival while the church building provided the magnificent historic setting. The atmosphere was truly wonderful."

A pearly king and queen celebrate the success of last year's festival

This year’s theme for Bedford Christmas Tree Festival – which runs from December 4 to 8 – is The Magic of Christmas.