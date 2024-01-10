Bedford Christmas Tree Festival raises a staggering £23,500 for charity
and live on Freeview channel 276
A plethora of different kIngs and queens helped raise £23,500 during the Bedford Christmas Tree Festival – topping last year's grand total by over £3,000.
The funds will be divided equally between Bedford Hospital Charity & Friends and St Paul's Church, Bedford – cash for St Paul's will help keep the church open and will upgrade a CT scanner for the hospital.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Margaret Oakley, festival chair said: "This is the biggest and best ever. Putting together the festival was only possible thanks to everyone who visited, performed, decorated trees, volunteered – some giving many many hours of their time – donated raffle prizes and sponsored the festival while the church building provided the magnificent historic setting. The atmosphere was truly wonderful."
This year’s theme for Bedford Christmas Tree Festival – which runs from December 4 to 8 – is The Magic of Christmas.
Decorators are invited to apply for a tree in September by emailing [email protected]